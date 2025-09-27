Azerbaijanis commemorate heroes of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Today marks five years since the start of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

Since early morning, citizens have been visiting the Second Alley of Martyrs. In Baku and other regions, people are honoring the memory of the heroic sons who gave their lives for the freedom of our lands, placing carnations on their graves.

September 27 marks the anniversary of the start of the Second Karabakh War, which lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan's splendid victory over Armenia.

As a sign of deep respect for our soldiers and officers, all the martyrs who fought heroically in the Second Karabakh War, raised the Azerbaijani flag on the lands liberated from occupation and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of our country, September 27 is celebrated in our republic as Remembrance Day.