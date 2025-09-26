Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan united by traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 26 September 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan united by traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation unite Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – Independence Day, Trend reports.

Extending his congratulations on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev also noted: “I believe that our bilateral relations will continue to develop and strengthen in the future in accordance with the will of our brotherly peoples, who are closely bound to each other by common ancestry and national-spiritual values.”

Latest

Latest

Read more