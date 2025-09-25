Turkmenistan, Austria pledge to strengthen political and economic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The leaders highlighted the high level of political dialogue and mutual understanding between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including within the United Nations. They noted the alignment of Turkmenistan’s and Austria’s foreign policy approaches, both grounded in principles of neutrality.

Trade and economic ties were a key focus of the discussion. Austrian companies have traditionally supplied machinery and equipment to Turkmenistan across various sectors, and the Turkmen-Austrian Commission was described as a vital tool for unlocking partnership potential.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also underscored, including the organization of Viennese balls in Turkmenistan and participation of musicians in joint projects and festivals.

President Berdimuhamedov invited President Van der Bellen to attend the international forum in Ashgabat on December 12, 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmen neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust. The Austrian leader accepted the invitation, noting the significance of Turkmenistan’s peaceful foreign policy for the global community.

The meeting concluded with the leaders exchanging well-wishes for health, success, and prosperity for the peoples of both nations.