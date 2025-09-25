World Bank urges Azerbaijan to tap new energy demand hubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Azerbaijan needs to identify new centers of electricity consumption, Florian Kitt, Senior Energy Specialist of the World Bank (WB), said at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 in Baku, Trend reports.

“At present, the Azerbaijani electricity market is experiencing an oversupply, which slows the sector’s development. The country already has significant generating capacity. Therefore, it is essential to establish new centers of consumption to enable the construction of new power plants based on renewable energy sources. Recently, Azerbaijan launched a very large gas-fired power plant. In my view, the key issue today is finding export markets for electricity,” Kitt noted.

He stressed that in order to access European markets, Azerbaijan must align its energy sector regulations with the requirements of the European Union (EU).

“The government is already taking steps in this direction and is holding active consultations with partners, including the International Energy Agency, to find optimal solutions,” the World Bank expert added.

