Turkmen FM, UN Alliance of Civilizations chief discuss dialogue and peace initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, and discussed peace initiatives, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as well as fostering mutual understanding and trust in the international arena.

Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to using the UNGA platform to advance the global agenda of peace, trust, and dialogue. Among Ashgabat’s proposals were convening an international forum titled “Central Asia: Space for Building a Peaceful Life” and holding a Global Summit on a Culture of Peace, Trust, and Mutual Respect under the auspices of UNESCO and the Alliance of Civilizations.

Both sides expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in these areas and work together in the interest of global peace. Earlier, on September 22, Meredov also met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA session.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel