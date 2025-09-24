Kyrgyzstan’s Japarov highlights democratic progress at UNGA

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 24. The UN remains the only universal organization with moral authority and institutional potential, said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov as he addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

Reflecting on his country’s journey since independence, the president noted the high price paid for sovereignty. “These achievements were not easy: the price of freedom and independence was high. Nevertheless, we managed to build a state that allows us to set ambitious goals for the future,” he stated.

Japarov emphasized that international institutions, including the UN, recognize Kyrgyzstan as “one of the freest and most stable states in the Eurasian region with a strong civil society.”

He reaffirmed that the fight against corruption and crime remains central to national policy. “Today our task is political modernization and the development of the economy in line with the demands of tomorrow,” he said.

According to Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is committed to improving its investment climate, building an information society, and ensuring fair and transparent governance.