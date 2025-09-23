Kazakhstan welcomes normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakhstan welcomes the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he addressed the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"This proves that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through diplomacy and common sense," the head of state emphasized.

President Tokayev noted that, guided by this principle, Kazakhstan consistently advocates diplomacy over escalation and dialogue over force.

On August 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration following the Washington meeting between the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian PM.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.