Talent and infrastructure key to AI-driven digital ecosystem – GenAI Works

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The successful use of artificial intelligence to create a developed digital ecosystem requires talent and infrastructure, the CEO and co-founder of GenAI Works, Steve Nouri said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"To use AI to create a more developed ecosystem, we need two key elements: talent and infrastructure. Talent is obviously related to skills. In order to develop talent in the country, it is necessary to foster an entrepreneurial mindset and a willingness to take risks, create new products, test them, and understand how to add value," he said.

Nouri noted that in many countries, the main focus is limited to the domestic market, and only things that are interesting to the local community are created.

“In the world of AI, for a product to be attractive for investment, you need to think globally. All the tools are already available, and competitors can quickly appear with a similar product. If you are unable to quickly meet demand and use all the capabilities of AI to develop your product, your product may be replaced, and competitors may appear in your markets,” he said.