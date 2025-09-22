Emin Agalarov announces plans to whip up another island in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Emin Agalarov, the founder of Agalarov Development, plans to build another island in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

He delivered a discourse at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum concerning his prospective strategic initiatives.

"Another big idea is a new island, which we call Fire Island. Its area will be 200 hectares, and up to 4.5 million square meters of real estate can be built here," he said.

Agalarov also pointed out that in the next couple of years, the company will be rolling out 10 to 12 hotels, each with its own niche: some will be all about leisure and tourism, others will be focused on conferences, and a few will be in the business of catering to the casino crowd.

“We want every future guest to find something for themselves. At the same time, we plan to fill the hotels with the best restaurants and brands,” he explained.

Agalarov added that Agalarov Development is also implementing the Sea Breeze Uzbekistan project abroad, which will be located on the way to the Charvak artificial reservoir in the Tashkent region.

He indicated that the initiation phase of the facility's construction has commenced in a preliminary capacity.

