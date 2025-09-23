Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kazakhstan, Citigroup explore financing for major projects

Economy Materials 23 September 2025 00:44 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan, Citigroup explore financing for major projects
Photo: Akorda

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakhstan’s President met with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, to discuss financing for large-scale projects in the country, Trend reports.

Fraser emphasized that Citigroup views its partnership with Kazakhstan as one of the bank’s most important strategic priorities, highlighting the potential for collaboration in supporting the nation’s development goals.

The discussions focused on strengthening financial cooperation and exploring opportunities to fund infrastructure and investment projects across Kazakhstan.

Latest

Latest

Read more