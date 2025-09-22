Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan and BlackRock plan joint fund to drive infrastructure projects

Economy Materials 22 September 2025 22:37 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president's office

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. As part of his working visit to New York, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Adebayo Ogunlesi, member of the board and senior managing director of U.S. investment company BlackRock, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on expanding strategic partnership with BlackRock, particularly in the development of Uzbekistan’s energy, transport, and water infrastructure.

Both sides also supported plans to establish a joint investment fund. The concept of the new platform will be finalized in the near future, paving the way for the practical implementation of joint projects.

BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment firms with assets exceeding $11 trillion, specializes in asset management, investment funds, and financial services.

