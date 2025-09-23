Turkmenistan, UN explore nation's pathways to peace and global initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 23. The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres met with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to discuss the country’s active role in promoting international peace and trust, Trend reports.

The Secretary-General, Guterres, expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for hosting the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also highlighted Turkmenistan’s support for global initiatives, including the UN 80 Initiative and the Pact for the Future, emphasizing the country’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and stability.

Earlier, the President of Turkmenistan arrived in New York for a working visit to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. The General Debate of the session, which will be addressed by 97 officials, is scheduled to open on September 23.