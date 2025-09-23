Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan's Japarov lands in New York for high-level UN week

Kyrgyzstan Materials 23 September 2025 01:04 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan's Japarov lands in New York for high-level UN week
Photo: Kyrgyz president's office

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 23. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in New York on September 22 to participate in the High-Level Week of the 80th UN General Assembly session, Trend reports.

His plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where he was greeted by the U.S. President’s Special Representative for Global Partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, and other officials.

Japarov is scheduled to deliver a speech on September 23 during the opening day of the General Assembly’s general debate. He will also participate in open debates of the UN Security Council on “Artificial Intelligence: International Security and Peace” and a Special High-Level Event on Climate Change.

In addition, Japarov will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Assembly, including a session with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Latest

Latest

Read more