Kazakhstan signs $4B locomotive deal with U.S. to boost Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Following talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the parties agreed on a $4 billion locomotive supply deal, Trend reports.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick emphasized the significance of the deal for the U.S. rail industry, saying: “While our rail industry faces unfair attacks from the nonsensical rush toward electric-only policies, this deal delivers strong support for one of our most significant industries.”

The $4 billion agreement is set to support thousands of jobs in Texas and Pennsylvania, with American technology at the heart of the locomotives. “This $4 billion deal is more than just a huge success story. It’s about American innovation leading the world, supporting thousands of jobs in TX and PA, and strengthening the U.S.–Kazakhstan partnership,” Lutnick said.

The locomotives will facilitate connectivity across Europe and Asia, enhancing the strategic Middle Corridor trade route. “These locomotives will power connectivity across Europe and Asia, linking the Middle Corridor, with American technology at its core,” he added.