Iran's Mines and Metals Development Investment Company jacks up its output

Iran’s Mines and Metals Development Investment Company boosted its production by 22% in the first five months of the current Iranian year. Production reached 238,000 tons, up from 197,000 tons in the same period last year. The company expects to produce 500,000 tons this year, with sales also rising by 21% to 191,000 tons.

