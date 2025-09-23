Nasimi Festival weaves together culture, literature, and inner spirituality, Azerbaijani minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the grand opening of the “Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality and Art,” organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan in partnership with the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Trend reports.

The opening of the festival featured an international forum on the theme “In Search of Eternal Truth,” which brought together about 70 researchers and scholars from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Canada, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Tajikistan, and other countries.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli noted that this year's festival is of particular importance in terms of ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

The minister emphasized the role of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, in promoting Nasimi's legacy. It was thanks to the initiative of the national leader that the 600th anniversary of Nasimi was included in the UNESCO list of events and celebrated internationally in 1973, and significant projects were implemented. President Ilham Aliyev's decree on holding events dedicated to the 650th anniversary of Nasimi and declaring 2019 the “Year of Nasimi” in Azerbaijan gave new impetus to the study of the great poet's heritage. Gratitude was expressed to First Vice President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, for her initiative in organizing the festival. Gratitude was also expressed to ISESCO and its Director General, Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, for their partnership and attention to Islamic culture, education, and spiritual values.

"Nasimi's legacy is not only of cultural and literary value, but also forms the basis of a humanistic view of the world that is relevant to all of humanity. We believe that this festival is of particular importance, as the discussion of Nasimi's work, his philosophy, and his rich literary heritage takes place in a deeper and more systematic context, opening new horizons for world science and literature.

The Nasimi Festival is not just a celebration of literature. It is a synthesis of poetry, philosophy, culture, and humanism. It has become a unifying platform for dialogue between cultures, science, and spiritual values.

It is no coincidence that in recent years Nasimi's work has become the subject of serious attention in the Islamic world and the East. His work occupies a special place in humanities research, and his philosophy, based on the value of the human being, his inner world, and justice, is extremely relevant to our times. We are confident that, within the framework of the current festival, the international forum will contribute to the development of new ideas aimed at affirming these values, especially among young people. After all, at the heart of Nasimi's philosophy is always the human being and his dignity. And this applies not only to culture, but also to all spheres of public life, the economy, education, and even state policy. Today, Nasimi is not only a poet, but also a source of humanistic guidance.

The Nasimi Festival is a unique event that brings together culture, literature, and the inner spiritual world of man," the minister noted.

The festival, held since 2018, has become a tradition and an important cultural platform designed to unite generations and cultures, promote dialogue, and reveal the rich heritage of the great thinker and poet Imadeddin Nasimi through the prism of contemporary art. This year, from September 23 through 25, Baku and Shamakhi will be the centers of a rich program dedicated to studying the poet's philosophical and literary heritage, as well as a wide range of events in the fields of literature, theater, and music.