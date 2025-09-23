Iran signals quick wrap-up for its part of Araz River bridge to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The construction of the Iranian side of the Aghband-Kalala bridge over the Araz river between Iran and Azerbaijan will be completed soon, Deputy Executive Director of the Iranian Transport Infrastructure Construction and Development Company, Alireza Siyahpour told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, based on the program, the contractor company selected by the Azerbaijani side should complete the construction of the bridge by the end of the year. The construction of this bridge on the Azerbaijani side has been completed.

To note, a 374-meter-long and 27.6-meter-wide automobile bridge is being built between Iran and Azerbaijan over the Araz River. It's also planned to build 2.8-meter-wide pedestrian sidewalks on the bridge in each direction, consisting of four traffic lanes, two safety and separation lanes.

