U.S. remains Kazakhstan’s largest investor with over $100B committed, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the United States’ leading role in Kazakhstan’s economy during a meeting with American business representatives in New York, noting that U.S. investments have exceeded $100 billion, Trend reports.

“We are sincerely proud of the achievements in our economic cooperation. Today, more than 630 American companies are successfully operating in our country, including well-known brands such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Boeing, Visa, Mastercard, Meta, Wabtec, and Citibank,” Tokayev said.

The president emphasized that Kazakhstan regards the U.S. as a strategic partner and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening ties.

“I am glad that the U.S. also shares this strategic approach, which was confirmed during my conversation with President Donald Trump in December last year,” he added.