Uzbek and Turkmen presidents discuss trade and energy co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a telephone conversation focused on boosting trade turnover and promoting joint projects in industry and energy, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

The leaders highlighted that the construction of the Shavat-Dashoguz trade zone is nearing completion and discussed upcoming events, including a Forum of Regions, an exhibition, and Days of Culture and Cinema of Turkmenistan in Uzbekistan.

During the call, President Mirziyoyev also congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, wishing him good health and well-being, as well as peace and prosperity to the Turkmen people.

The two leaders reviewed broader aspects of the Uzbek-Turkmen strategic partnership, noting the intensive political dialogue, active interagency cooperation, and prospects for further collaboration in regional initiatives. President Mirziyoyev concluded by extending congratulations to the president and people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the country’s upcoming Independence Day.

The proposed border-free Shavat-Dashoguz trade zone runs between Uzbekistan's Khorezm region and Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region. The project will establish cultural, humanitarian, and trade and economic interaction. The trading zone was suggested by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Turkmenistan in October 2022. The trade zone is expected to boost economic links between the two countries. In 2022, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan traded almost $1 billion. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are working to build a full-fledged free trade zone. Tashkent and Ashgabat began establishing trade zone facilities at the Shavat-Dashoguz checkpoint.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel