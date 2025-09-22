Tokayev, Meta discuss AI innovation and Kazakh language model

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Yann LeCun, Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta, to discuss the development and application of cutting-edge technologies, the presidential press service said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev praised LeCun’s pioneering contributions to neural networks and his impact on advancing artificial intelligence globally.

The president highlighted Kazakhstan’s commitment to full-scale digitalization and the widespread use of AI as key drivers of national development. He emphasized the country’s efforts to build its own AI ecosystem, including the creation of a large-scale Kazakh language model, KazLLM.

Tokayev also welcomed the previously signed agreement with Meta Platforms Inc. to launch a joint AI technology acceleration program in Kazakhstan, expressing readiness to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership with the tech giant.