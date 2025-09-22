More families resettled in Azerbaijan's Aghdara under Great Return program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The resettlement of families to liberated territories is continuing as part of President Ilham Aliyev’s Great Return program, Trend reports.

This week, 29 families - 115 people in total - were relocated to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district.

Until now, these families had been living in temporary housing across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The residents departed for their new homes from Flag Square in Tartar city. They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the government’s support, and extended thanks to the Azerbaijani Army for liberating their lands.

The families also honored the memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.