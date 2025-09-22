Kazakhstan’s Almaty boosts circular economy with glass recycling plant
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region
A new glass container manufacturing plant is being established in Almaty's industrial zone, covering 6,400 sqm and producing over 21,600 tons annually. Supported by the "Almaty Business - 2025" program with a 500 million tenge (approx. $900,000) investment, the project will create 58 jobs and focus on recycling glass cullet to boost environmental sustainability.
