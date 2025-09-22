Moody’s vouches for KazakhExport’s insurance financial strength rating with stable outlook
Moody’s confirmed KazakhExport’s Insurance Financial Strength Rating at Baa1 with a stable outlook, citing the agency’s stable operations, strong capitalization, and support from its parent company, National Managing Holding "Baiterek," fully owned by the Kazakh government. KazakhExport supports non-commodity exports and trade credit insurance, backed by state guarantees of 541 billion tenge (about $973 million) as of June 2025.
