Moody’s vouches for KazakhExport’s insurance financial strength rating with stable outlook

Moody’s confirmed KazakhExport’s Insurance Financial Strength Rating at Baa1 with a stable outlook, citing the agency’s stable operations, strong capitalization, and support from its parent company, National Managing Holding "Baiterek," fully owned by the Kazakh government. KazakhExport supports non-commodity exports and trade credit insurance, backed by state guarantees of 541 billion tenge (about $973 million) as of June 2025.

