Azerbaijan secures second place at World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The World Wrestling Championships concluded in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team, which won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the competition, took second place in the team standings with 89 points. Iran took first place (180), and Uzbekistan took third (72).

Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) won the gold medal, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) won the silver medal, Eldyaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Murad Akhmadiev (97 kg) won the bronze medals.