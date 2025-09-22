Akmola’s grain output propels Kazakhstan’s export market to new heights

A field meeting of Kazakhstan Railways' grain headquarters in Petropavlovsk focused on transporting the new grain harvest. The Akmola region remains a key grain producer, contributing nearly half of the country's grain transport. Export shipments rose by 66 percent to 5.2 million tons, feed transportation grew 132 percent to 1.2 million tons, and milling product exports increased by 55 percent.

