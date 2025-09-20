Minister-designate highlights Lithuania’s appeal for high-value services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On September 17, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister-designate Kęstutis Budrys met with representatives of Global Business Services (GBS) centers operating in the country and with officials from the investment promotion agency Invest Lithuania, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Budrys laid all his cards on the table regarding Lithuania’s key foreign policy priorities, emphasizing that security was the name of the game.

“Looking at history, Lithuania today has more strong and reliable allies than ever before, with whom we work together to ensure the resilience of our country and of the entire Alliance against geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges. A strong and resilient Lithuania—safe for living, creating, doing business, and investing—is our common interest,” Budrys said.

With GBS representatives, the minister-designate discussed sector development, the investment climate, and opportunities to further strengthen Lithuania’s position as an attractive location for high value-added services. Topics included the sector’s contribution to job creation, training highly qualified professionals, fostering innovation, and expanding the ecosystem.

In talks with Invest Lithuania, discussions focused on challenges related to talent attraction, the role of the state in building a competitive investment environment, and joint efforts to secure major projects, particularly in the development of data centers in Lithuania.

Over the past decade, Lithuania has become one of the regional leaders in the business services sector in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, more than 100 business service centers operate in the country, employing over 27,000 professionals.

Their activities range from finance, IT services, data analytics, and customer support to cybersecurity and engineering solutions. In recent years, the sector has increasingly shifted toward high value-added fields such as artificial intelligence, process automation, and data science.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel