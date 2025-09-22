Azerbaijan, ACWA Power sign agreements on Caspian Sea desalination project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan and ACWA Power have signed a partnership agreement to develop a desalination plant on the Caspian Sea, aimed at strengthening water resource management and expanding access to drinking water, Trend reports.

The deal was formalized during the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, with the agreement signed by Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, and Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power.

The partnership covers the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the new facility.

Additional agreements were also signed at the forum. An agreement on the purchase of treated water was concluded by the State Water Resources Agency, the United Water Supply Service of Large Cities, and ACWA Power. A land lease agreement was signed by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, the Economic Zones Development Agency, and ACWA Power. Finally, a state guarantee agreement was signed by Finance Minister Sahil Babayev and Marco Arcelli.