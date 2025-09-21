President of Kazakhstan meets with president and CEO of ETS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service (ETS), Trend reports.

During the meeting, the head of state emphasized ETS's leading position in educational testing and assessment.

Amit Sevak informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the company's plans to expand its international presence.

The organization annually develops and administers more than 50 million tests in 180 countries and offers adaptive solutions for national education systems.