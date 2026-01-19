SOCAR reports Kulevi Terminal results for 2025, outlines plans for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Kulevi Terminal, operated by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has handled a total of 2.2 million tons of crude oil, oil, oil and gas products, and petrochemical products in 2025, SOCAR told Trend.

“Aside from crude oil, during the reporting period, the terminal facilitated the transfer of petrochemical products such as paraxylene and propylene, as well as gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), JET A-1 aviation fuel, kerosene, methanol, naphtha, and other oil and gas products,” said the company.

SOCAR noted that in 2025, significant steps were taken to develop the infrastructure of the Kulevi Terminal.

“A Final Investment Decision (FID) was approved for the construction of four new tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, at the newly planned Tank Park No. 7. The project’s Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase has been completed, and the tender process for construction has been launched,” said SOCAR.

The company noted that in addition, preliminary technical and operational assessments were carried out for the construction of a new railway overpass and a breakwater.

As for 2026, SOCAR said it is planned to begin construction of a new tank farm at its Kulevi Terminal this year, with completion expected by mid-2027.

“At the same time, plans are to finalize the conceptual design for a new railway overpass and breakwater, and to carry out preliminary feasibility studies for a third ship-loading berth,” said the company.

The Kulevi Terminal and Sea Port, which has been operated by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan since its launch on May 16, 2008, plays a pivotal role in the transportation and transshipment of hydrocarbons and petrochemical products.

The terminal provides a comprehensive range of services, including the receipt of goods via rail, transportation to storage tanks, safekeeping, loading onto vessels, and the overall operation of port facilities.