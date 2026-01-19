Kazakhstan sees decline in volume of remittances from Türkiye

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 19. In November 2025, Kazakhstan processed a total of 4,510 inbound money transactions from Türkiye through international money transfer systems, reflecting an 8.15% decline compared to the 4,910 transactions recorded in October.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the total value of transfers received from Türkiye amounted to 1.966 billion tenge ($3.86 million), which is an 8.98% decrease from 2.160 billion tenge ($4.24 million) in October 2025.

Türkiye accounted for 11.4% of the total value of international remittances received by Kazakhstan in November, compared to a 10.4% share in October.

In total, Kazakhstan received 43,220 transactions from abroad via the IMTS in November, with a total cumulative value of 17.297 billion tenge ($33.92 million). Compared to October 2025, the number of incoming transfers declined by 10.4%, while the total value of transactions decreased by 16.4%.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 509.94 tenge, as of January 12, 2026.