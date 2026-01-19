EU remittances account for nearly half of foreign transfers to Georgia
Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania
Among individual EU contributors, Italy, Germany, and France were among the top senders, alongside other member states.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy