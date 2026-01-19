Turkmenistan overachieves in gas production and export goals

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 19. Turkmenistan achieved 101% of its natural gas production target for 2025, surpassing export expectations, Trend reports via Turkmennebit.

From January through November 2025, Turkmenistan produced over 8.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, surpassing its annual target of 9.3 billion cubic meters, which underscores the consistent performance of the country's gas sector.

Additionally, natural gas exports exceeded expectations, with actual deliveries reaching over 4.75 billion cubic meters, well above the planned 3.37 billion cubic meters.

Looking ahead, Turkmenistan had prioritized the successful completion of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a key objective for its oil and gas sector in 2026. Another critical focus for the coming year will be the continuation of development phases at the Galkynysh gas field.