Azerbaijan earmarks funding for repair of houses in its Khojaly
Restoration and reconstruction continue in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, including residential repairs in Khojaly city. Work has been completed in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly by Shinkar Holding LLC. A contract worth 3.4 million manat ($2 million) was signed for these projects.
