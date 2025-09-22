Kyrgyzstan discloses latest GDP growth rate for 8M2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 22. Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 1.042 trillion soms ($11.9 billion) in the period from January through August 2025, up 11 percent compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports via the country's State Statistical Committee.

The services sector accounted for 50.8 percent of GDP, the goods-producing industries 33.4 percent, and net taxes on products 15.8 percent.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP is projected to grow by 8.5 percent in 2025, with nominal GDP expected to reach 1.779 trillion soms ($20 billion). The country’s GDP totaled 1.523 trillion soms ($17.5 billion) in 2024, with a real growth rate of 9 percent.

Meanwhile, consumer prices and tariffs rose 5.1 percent nationwide in January-August compared to December 2024. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 4.7 percent, non-food goods by 3 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population by 3.2 percent.