Fan Forum brings thrilling experiences to F1 enthusiasts in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ One of the most eagerly awaited events for fans within the framework of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 - the Fan Forum - took place today in the magnificent atmosphere of the Seaside Boulevard, Trend reports.

World-famous Formula 1 drivers met with fans on a specially set stage, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

The drivers' appearance on the stage was met with thunderous applause, while fans asked them questions, collected autographs and immortalized the excitement of the race week with souvenir photos.

The meeting, organized in a friendly communication format, gave fans the opportunity to get to know their favorite drivers better and hear their impressions of the race directly. This was a unique experience for both local and foreign fans.

At today's forum, drivers from the Haas, Ferrari, Alpine, Red Bull Racing and Mercedes teams took to the stage and brought the Fan Zone to life with enthusiastic energy. Their participation created an even stronger bond between the Baku audience and the Formula 1 world.

The Fan Forum added even more excitement to the race week, giving fans a true Formula 1 festival experience.

