Chief of Azerbaijan Army's General Staff attends military parade in Belgrade (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the delegation led by him commenced their visit to Serbia at the invitation of the Chief of General Staff, Serbian Armed Forces General Milan Mojsilović, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

First, the monument of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tašmajdan park in Belgrade was visited, a wreath was laid and his memory was honored.

During the visit, Colonel General K.Valiyev held discussions with his Serbian counterpart on the prospects for enhancing military cooperation and attended the military parade held in Belgrade.

The events were attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Serbia, Kamil Khasiyev.

