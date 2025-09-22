Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
$344.4B was put in Azerbaijan's economy in 2004-24 - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 22 September 2025 10:47 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Social and economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan and its integration into the global economy have opened up wider and favorable opportunities for international businesses in our country, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held today in Baku, Trend reports.

''Indeed, this explains the investments in the amount of 344,4 billion USD put in our economy in the span of 2004-2024, with its considerable part or 213,2 billion USD directed into the non-oil sectors. This is a clear showcase of the confidence of foreign investors in Azerbaijan, the security and stability environment created in our country,'' President noted.

