Uzbek banks drive green growth through major renewable energy financing
Uzbekistan’s banks are stepping up efforts in green financing, offering loans and programs to support renewable energy projects, energy efficiency, and sustainable development for businesses and households alike.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy