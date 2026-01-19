Armenia believes Türkiye thaw key to better ties with Azerbaijan - deputy speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Progress in the normalization process between Armenia and Türkiye will also help and give new impetus to the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Ruben Rubinyan, said at a briefing for journalists, Trend reports.

"Our position has not changed. The process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey and the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are different processes, but since we are countries of the same region, they can interact with each other. We believe that progress in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Türkiye will not only not harm the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but, on the contrary, will give this process a new impetus," the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament said.

Emphasizing that significant progress has been made in the Armenian-Azerbaijani process, he recalled the peace declaration of August 8 and the resumption of transit rail transport.

“Overall, I think things are moving in a positive direction. We're already seeing some results, and we'll see more,” Rubinyan added.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”