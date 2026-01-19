Uzbekistan joins Board of Peace focused on Middle East stability

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 19. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has agreed to join the Board of Peace as a founding state under an international initiative aimed at strengthening peace in the Middle East, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The decision follows an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed Uzbekistan’s participation in a new international framework focused on conflict resolution in the region.

According to the press service, the initiative is based on the Comprehensive Plan for Ending the Gaza Conflict announced on September 29, 2025, which was supported by world leaders and later endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution No. 2803 dated November 17, 2025.

A key element of the initiative is the establishment of the Board of Peace, a new international body intended to unite states willing to contribute to long-term peace, stability, and security in the Middle East.

In his response letter, President Mirziyoyev confirmed Uzbekistan’s readiness to participate in the initiative as a founding state, describing it as an important step toward resolving long-standing conflicts and promoting stability across the broader region.

The Board of Peace is a United States-led intergovernmental institution ostensibly aimed at "promoting stability, restoring reliable and lawful governance, and ensuring lasting peace in regions impacted or endangered by conflict." The Board was suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump in September 2025, with its inception announced on January 15, 2026. The board is tasked with facilitating the governance, rehabilitation, and economic revitalization of the Gaza Strip following the Gaza War.

