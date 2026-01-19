Iran's Gold and Currency Exchange Center announces U.S. dollar price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The selling price of $1 in Iran for remittances was over 1.26 million rials, and the buying price was 1.25 million rials, Trend reports via the Iranian Gold and Currency Exchange Center.

The selling price of one euro in the country for remittances was 1.47 million rials, and the buying price was 1.45 million rials.

The selling price of one UAE dirham for remittances in Iran was 345,650 rials, and the buying price was 342,540 rials.

According to Ali Saeedi, CEO of the Iranian Gold and Currency Exchange Center, after the introduction of a single price plan for foreign currency in this center, all purchases and sales are carried out in this form, and those who want to buy foreign currency use the single price plan.

In Iran, since January 13, official currencies have been bought and sold through remittances, and the price of foreign currency banknotes is no longer published. According to a new decision by the Central Bank, currency exchange offices can buy and sell foreign currencies.

