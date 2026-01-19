Azerbaijan and Malaysia discuss international cooperation on emergency management (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. International cooperation in the field of emergency management has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, the statement of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

The discussion was held at a meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Mohammad Abiddin Abd Rahman, as a part of the visit of the ministry's delegation, led by Heydarov, to Malaysia.

The meeting emphasized the increasing importance of international cooperation in the field of emergency management against the backdrop of climate change, intensification of natural disasters, and man-made accidents.

The meeting noted that, within the framework of cooperation based on friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, it's mutually beneficial to exchange experience in the field of disaster and crisis management between the emergency response agencies of Azerbaijan and Malaysia, as well as to implement joint training and advanced training programs. In this context, the meeting expressed the confidence that the current visit and the discussions held will give impetus to the expansion of relations.

A wide exchange of views was held at the meeting on issues of mutual interest.

