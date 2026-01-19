Uzbekistan launches $40 million granite extraction project in its Samarkand region

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 19. Uzbekistan has launched a $40 million granite extraction and processing project in the Qo‘shrabot district of the Samarkand region in 2025, creating 120 new jobs, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The project, implemented by SI TONG STONE LLC JV, has an annual production capacity of 40,000 cubic meters of granite stone.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of the country’s stone-processing industry and strengthen industrial activity in the Samarkand region.

Uzbekistan showcases substantial granite resources, with deposits that can sustain industrial utilization for centuries. The nation has pinpointed no fewer than 15 significant deposits of granite and gabbro, boasting total facing stone reserves that surpass 85 million cubic meters.

SI TONG STONE LLC JV is a foreign-registered company in Uzbekistan engaged in the granite stone sector, including quarrying, processing, and export-related activity. The company’s operations include marketing granite products and participating in machinery imports linked to stone extraction and processing.

