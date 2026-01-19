Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart: Indicator of diaspora policy sustainability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The power of states is no longer measured solely by political and economic resources in the modern international relations system. The knack for people to showcase themselves, the safeguarding and advancement of national values on the world stage, and the rallying of diaspora potential have emerged as the cornerstone of public diplomacy.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has been among the countries implementing consistent and purposeful policies in this field. The opening of the next Azerbaijan House and the Azerbaijani school under its roof in Stuttgart, Germany, is an important example that demonstrates the continuous and systematic nature of this policy.

The establishment of the Azerbaijan House in a strategically significant European city like Stuttgart is not just the opening of a cultural center but a practical result of Azerbaijan's public diplomacy line. This step shows that the Azerbaijani state does not approach its relations with compatriots living abroad formally but rather views these relations as part of a long-term national strategy. If the main goal of public diplomacy is to influence the formation of international public opinion, Azerbaijan Houses serve as one of the most effective platforms for realizing this goal.

The activities carried out by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in recent years show that the concept of diaspora is not merely an emotional connection built on nostalgic ties but is seen as an active subject in protecting and promoting national interests. The modern diaspora policy, formulated under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, is based on this approach. The organization of Azerbaijanis abroad, their unification around a single idea, and their active participation in the public and political life of the countries they live in are among the priority areas of state policy.

In this regard, the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart fulfills both coordination and representation functions. Alongside safeguarding the nation's culture, language, history, and traditions, it also paints a picture of Azerbaijan's contemporary development model and its significance in both the region and the global arena for the local community. This demonstrates that the "soft power" mechanisms, which are one of the most important elements of public diplomacy, are functioning effectively in practice.

One particularly noteworthy aspect is the operation of weekend schools under the Azerbaijan Houses. For third- and fourth-generation diaspora representatives, not forgetting their mother tongue and maintaining their national identity is no longer just a cultural issue but a process of strategic importance. In an era of accelerating globalization, these schools play a crucial role in preserving national memory, especially for diaspora youth facing the risk of assimilation. The application of this model in Stuttgart, a place where Azerbaijanis live compactly, is no coincidence and is the result of the planned activities of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The attention and care shown by the Azerbaijani state to its diaspora is not limited to organizational support. Teaching materials, textbooks, methodological materials, and online platforms ensure the uninterrupted operation of schools abroad. These initiatives demonstrate that Azerbaijan is forging connections with the diaspora not through the usual channels, but by harnessing the power of modern technology.

The opening of the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart is also an important event in terms of strengthening unity within the diaspora. The participation of compatriots from various countries in Europe and from different cities of Germany in this event demonstrates that the diaspora network has expanded beyond a regional framework to a broader scale. Such platforms unite individual initiatives around a common goal and systematize diaspora activities.

Cultural diplomacy holds a special place in the activities of Azerbaijan Houses. Azerbaijani culture is showcased through exhibitions, concerts, and literary-artistic events, reaching not just fellow countrymen but also the local community at large. This helps eliminate stereotypes about Azerbaijan and forms an objective and comprehensive understanding of Azerbaijan. The cultural events organized in Stuttgart further prove that Azerbaijani culture is in harmony with universal values and generates interest in the international space.

Today, the 32 Azerbaijan Houses operating in 20 countries and the more than 90 weekend schools in 24 countries demonstrate the broad geographical reach of Azerbaijan's public diplomacy. Behind these numbers lie not only statistical indicators but also a well-thought-out state policy, consistent institutional support, and reliable partnership with the diaspora. The expansion of this network, as recommended by the head of state, indicates that the diaspora policy of Azerbaijan will continue to be a priority in the future.

In conclusion, the opening of the Azerbaijan House and weekend school in Stuttgart is an event that goes far beyond a ceremonial framework, carrying strategic significance. This step is a vivid manifestation of the sustained success of Azerbaijan's public diplomacy, the effective model formed in diaspora relations, and the systematic care provided by the state for its compatriots abroad. Such initiatives contribute to the strengthening of Azerbaijan's international position, the more robust defense of national interests in the global space, and the transfer of Azerbaijani identity to future generations.

