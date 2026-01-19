Transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline climbs in 2025

In 2025, gas transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline showed an increase compared to the previous year. The overall gas transportation through main pipelines saw a slight decrease, with more than half of the total volume being carried by the South Caucasus pipeline.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register