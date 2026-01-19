Iran pledges to use all its power to address problems of its citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Iran will use all its power to solve the daily lives and economic problems of its citizens and ensure their security, the joint appeal of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chairman of the Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says, Trend reports.

According to the appeal, no shortcomings should be allowed in the fulfillment of duties towards the welfare of citizens.

The appeal indicated that the Iranian government, judiciary, and parliament will leverage their full legal authority in this regard.

Humane steps will be taken against those who have no fundamental role in the recent unrest in the country and who were deceived by the rioters; the rioters will be identified, and they will be held accountable before the law, the appeal added.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel