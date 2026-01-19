Azerbaijan's ministry hosts remembrance of 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy held a commemoration in honor of the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, a defining chapter in the Azerbaijani people’s struggle for independence and sovereignty, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs. Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev emphasized that the January 20 events, which culminated against the backdrop of attempts to merge Karabakh with Armenia, are recorded in history as a severe crime against the Azerbaijani people.

Valiyev noted that in January 1990, troops sent to Baku under orders from the Soviet leadership committed unprecedented violence against civilians, ending the lives of innocent people. This bloody event profoundly influenced the formation of national identity and strengthened the ideals of freedom and independence.

The event highlighted that the first political and legal assessment of the tragedy was made by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who condemned the Soviet military deployment in Baku as a grave crime and demanded accountability for those responsible.

The ministry also noted that President Ilham Aliyev continues to honor the memory of the victims, ensuring ongoing social protection for the families of martyrs and the disabled.

Speeches during the ceremony underscored that the historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War demonstrated that the sacrifices of all martyrs, including those of January 20, were not in vain. Strengthening social protection for martyrs’ families, ensuring sustainable national development, and restoring liberated territories are seen as the continuation of this sacred legacy.

The observance wrapped up with the presentation of a video focused on the January 20 occurrences.

