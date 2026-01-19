Turkmenistan secures key textile export deals at Heimtextil 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 19. Turkmenistan has reached agreements on the supply of domestically produced textiles to foreign markets during talks with representatives of foreign business circles at the "Heimtextil 2026" exhibition, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The event took place in Frankfurt, Germany, from January 13 to 16. The Turkmen delegation was led by the Minister of Textile Industry, Nurmukhammet Orazgeldyev.

Heimtextil serves as a premier event for manufacturers, designers, suppliers, and buyers within the textile industry, focusing on solutions for a variety of sectors, including residential, hospitality, office spaces, retail chains, and other commercial environments. This year, the exhibition saw the participation of over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 65 countries, showcasing an extensive array of products ranging from interior and decorative textiles to specialized solutions for the hotel and contract sectors.