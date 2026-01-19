Iran’s Foreign Minister bows out of Davos amid national turmoil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will not participate in this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, WEF's publication on X said, Trend reports.

"Although he was invited last fall, the tragic loss of lives of civilians in Iran over the past few weeks means that it is not right for the Iranian government to be represented at Davos this year," the post says.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 is the 56th Annual Meeting of the organization, held from January 19 to 23 in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland. Convening under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," the forum serves as a critical platform for nearly 3,000 global leaders from government, business, academia, and civil society to address a world increasingly defined by geopolitical fragmentation and rapid technological shifts.

The protests in Iran, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.