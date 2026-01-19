Azerbaijan and Jordan set to strengthen ties in customs sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan and Jordan will cooperate and provide mutual assistance in the customs sphere, Trend reports.

The issue is included in the agenda of the meeting of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, which will be held on January 21.

Thus, the committee meeting will discuss a draft law on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on cooperation and mutual assistance in the customs sphere.”